Smoke&mirrors : go discredit Rob Braxman! BLE

Slave AI Cameras Monitoring Us Everywhere? Big Brother's 1984 Finally Complete https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/Facial-x1:6
.
https://basicitnetworking.blogspot.com/2009/11/osi-layers-peer-to-peer-communications.html
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2
.
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/Skynet-x1:c
data-link layer
In the OSI model, the MAC sublayer of the data-link layer (Layer 2) implements MAC addresses. Meanwhile, an IP address operates in the network layer (Layer 3) of the model.May 13, 2021
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ad-hoc-network-architecture-C-Hybrid-architecture-This-architecture-is-a-combination-of_fig2_335910306
.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Using-Wireless-Sensor-Networks-for-Fire-Rescue-and-Wayne-Hall/b58dce4eca721b1dbc6340a27bc5789fa0d7b704
.
https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/802.15.5/3572/
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6203284
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MAC_address
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_area_network#:~:text=A%20wireless%20personal%20area%20network,centimeters%20to%20a%20few%20meters.
In telecommunications, visible light communication (VLC) is the use of visible light (light with a frequency of 400–800 THz/wavelength of 780–375 nm) as a transmission medium. VLC is a subset of optical wireless communications technologies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-wireless-sensor-networks-wsn-market-
.
https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire
.
https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Several-biosensors-utilizing-nanoparticle-functionalized-surfaces-A-A-gold-nanoparticle_fig4_353528810
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.