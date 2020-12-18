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USA gave the Saudis trillions to promote Fundamentalists, Sharia law and Islam
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191 views • December 18, 2020
Former US General and presidency candidate Wesley Clark:
" . because Saudi-Arabia likes the United States a lot. We have given them trillions of dollars, they have recycled billions to promote fundamentalists, Sharia law and Islam The fertile breeding ground for all these Jihadi terrorists, that are out there. That's our money.
" . because Saudi-Arabia likes the United States a lot. We have given them trillions of dollars, they have recycled billions to promote fundamentalists, Sharia law and Islam The fertile breeding ground for all these Jihadi terrorists, that are out there. That's our money.
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