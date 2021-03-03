BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2349-6PM SPY AGENCY CHIEF CHRISTOPHER WRAY REFUSES TO DISCLOSE CAUSE OF DEATH OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • March 03, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2349  - 6PM  EASTERN
TUESDAY - MARCH 02, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

EP 2349-6PM SPY AGENCY CHIEF CHRISTOPHER WRAY REFUSES TO DISCLOSE CAUSE OF DEATH OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER  
The FBI “cannot disclose the cause of death” of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, after The New York Times and other news outlets either retracted or updated reports claiming he was killed by being hit with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.  FBI Director Christopher Wray responded to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday about whether the agency has determined Sicknick’s cause of death. Grassley noted “conflicting reports” about his cause of death and whether there is a homicide investigation.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17069 
Special Guest:  Mary Ann Mendoza is an Angel Mom. It’s not a title she wanted or envisioned herself using.  Her son, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa Arizona Police Department, was killed on May 12, 2014 by a REPEAT ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINAL. He was allowed to stay in our country after committing crimes in Adams County Colorado years ago. He never showed up for his court date and was apprehended years later at our southern border coming back from Mexico visiting family.  https://mamendoza480.com/ http://www.families.org/home.html
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips    🚨🚨 🚨-  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080

WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE  ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text  
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20

👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️ 
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^ 

BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/  

Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232

📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
Keywords
pete santillishowlivefull
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bill Gates Warns of &#8220;Grim&#8221; Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Bill Gates Warns of “Grim” Cyberattack Surprises, Citing AI Risks

Chase Codewell
Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Y Combinator Startup Outlit Pitches AI Agents to Monitor Every Customer

Chase Codewell
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Myanmar called it counter-terrorism, Israel makes a similar claim, and the ICJ is about to test the defense

Lance D Johnson
Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Citizen Lab Exposes Israeli Spyware Infecting Phones Through Ordinary Ads

Douglas Harrington
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy