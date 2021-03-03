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TUESDAY - MARCH 02, 2021
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EP 2349-6PM SPY AGENCY CHIEF CHRISTOPHER WRAY REFUSES TO DISCLOSE CAUSE OF DEATH OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER
The FBI “cannot disclose the cause of death” of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, after The New York Times and other news outlets either retracted or updated reports claiming he was killed by being hit with a fire extinguisher during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. FBI Director Christopher Wray responded to a question from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) during a Senate hearing on Tuesday about whether the agency has determined Sicknick’s cause of death. Grassley noted “conflicting reports” about his cause of death and whether there is a homicide investigation. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17069
Special Guest: Mary Ann Mendoza is an Angel Mom. It’s not a title she wanted or envisioned herself using. Her son, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa Arizona Police Department, was killed on May 12, 2014 by a REPEAT ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINAL. He was allowed to stay in our country after committing crimes in Adams County Colorado years ago. He never showed up for his court date and was apprehended years later at our southern border coming back from Mexico visiting family. https://mamendoza480.com/ http://www.families.org/home.html
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