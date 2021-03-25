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COVID 19 - Another Propaganda Puppet
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20 views • March 25, 2021
If, as we are being constantly told, people are falling over each other to get the vaccine why do they need to pay these puppets to promote it? The more you see these propaganda puppets the more you know people are waking up and saying no to the vaccine.
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