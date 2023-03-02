2023-03-01 IG Testimony Against HB890 at MD House on Blacks vs LGBT

Ayo Kimathi went to the Maryland House to testify against a bill that lumps Afrikan history in America with LGBTQ in an effort to create a task force that would teach LGBTQ as natural and normal behavior and subtly belittle the importance of the Black identity and our historical resistance to and hostility for LGBTQ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.