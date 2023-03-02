Create New Account
2023-03-01 IG Testimony Against HB890 at MD House on Blacks vs LGBT
Published 17 hours ago |

Ayo Kimathi went to the Maryland House to testify against a bill that lumps Afrikan history in America with LGBTQ in an effort to create a task force that would teach LGBTQ as natural and normal behavior and subtly belittle the importance of the Black identity and our historical resistance to and hostility for LGBTQ.

lgbtqafricanblack historyblack identityblack vs homo warafrikanbuckbreaking

