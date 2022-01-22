THIS VIDEO HAS A SOUND ERROR. NEW LINK ON DESCRIPTION.

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135 views • January 22, 2022
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Interview by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA with Dr. Liliana Szabó, M.D. from Argentina in regards the brutal arrest of colleague Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. for issuing medical exemptions to his patients that did not want to get the experimental injection against Sars-Cov2.
Interview by Tanya Carmona from COMUSAV USA with Dr. Liliana Szabó, M.D. from Argentina in regards the brutal arrest of colleague Dr. Eduardo Yahbes, M.D. for issuing medical exemptions to his patients that did not want to get the experimental injection against Sars-Cov2.
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