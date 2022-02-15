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BOMBSHELL Fauci says this is not the first time a vaccine made people worse than the disease
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299 views • February 15, 2022
When the people that took this shot find out they got poisoned, many will accept it as a mistake made by the government and not want to take on the idea they were lied to. Watch it happen.
"It is easier to fool someone than to convince them they were fooled". - Mark Twain
Some however are going to have a "red pill" moment and get what is really going on. Others will have a "red pill enema" moment and they are going to be really pissed and may get violent.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tW3Z7629g1w9/
"It is easier to fool someone than to convince them they were fooled". - Mark Twain
Some however are going to have a "red pill" moment and get what is really going on. Others will have a "red pill enema" moment and they are going to be really pissed and may get violent.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tW3Z7629g1w9/
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