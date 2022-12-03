Russia Ukraine Updates





December 2, 2022





Netherlands… Police attack farmer protesters by trying to destroy their tractors… those who stand in the way are beaten and arrested





Watch the local unseen videos of the Russia-Ukraine war Please help me to spread raw-unfiltered videos throughout the world





"Share it with your network"





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yfubo-netherlands-police-attack-farmer-protesters-by-trying-to-destroy-their-trac.html



