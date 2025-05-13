FRUIT OF THE LOOM AND ✨ THE MANDELA EFFECT

This woman has a board game that proves Fruit of the Loom is lying about never having a cornucopia and saying it’s the ‘Mandela effect’





The board game is from 1991





“The very first card that we look at is called Clues. That's the theme. So the idea is that you give your partner the clues and they have to guess the brand:





The first three clues right here are underwear, cornucopia, and apples and grapes.





Can you guess what the brand is? Can you guess?





It's Fruit of the Loom. This is from 1991.





That proves that there was always a cornucopia in the Fruit of the Loom logo as far back as 1991. There was always a cornucopia.”





She shows the board game, the date on the box and cards in the video:





Adverteasing is a trivia game based on product marketing.





The first player takes a question card and asks the next team/player a question. A correct answer is awarded 3 points. If he/she cannot answer inside 15 seconds, anyone else has a chance to answer for 2 points. If there is still no answer, the multiple choice answers on the rear of the card are read and the original guesser has a chance to gain 1 point with a correct answer.





Players who answer questions correctly move up the "career ladder". The first player to make it to 25 points, or President, wins!





