Biden’s CIA Director Has Ties With the Chinese Communist Party

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4/30/2021 Natalie Winters: Bill (William) Burns, Biden appointed CIA director, is from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and he testified to the senate that he had no ties to the Chinese Communist Party. But while he was there, this group received donations from the China United States exchange foundation through a Shanghai Think Tank on a research of cyber tips and cyber security with regards to nuclear energy. And this is also clearly written on the Carnegie Endowment owned website. The Chinese Communist Party is probably the dominant force that’s been hacking the United States.