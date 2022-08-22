The deadly jewish prick. COVID 19 Is a jewish longcon job to loot and control the world.

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The deadly jewish prick. All the key players masking us, locking us down, injuring and killing us, and looting every country's public wealth for billions, are jewish. The head of the CDC is a jew as are all the CEOs of all vaccine-making companies. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm