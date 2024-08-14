British Big Brother JAILS citizens for retweeting Thoughtcrimes: 20 and 38 MONTHS in prison!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1984 has arrived in Great-Britain, and may come to a place near you in the foreseeable future.
SOURCES / REFERENCES
Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions of England and Wales:
https://x.com/SkyNews/status/1821178852397477984
Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Commissioner:
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1821248457115378043
Man arrested for Facebook post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVzGtsAycBA
55-year-old woman from Chester arrested for false information:
https://x.com/SkyNews/status/1821588802206347347
https://x.com/cheshirepolice/status/1821579334689456386
Keir Starmer:
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1821879935880900819
Police let 45 men who admitted rape walk away with a caution
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/police-45-men-admitted-rape-walk-away-with-caution-jail-a7722376.html
Paedophile gang's abuse lasted 16 YEARS as authorities feared being labelled racist if they tackled it (2014)
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/rotherham-child-abuse-scandal-paedophile-4113152
GERMANY: Woman Convicted Of “Offending” Migrant Gang Rapists Receives Longer Prison Sentence Than The Rapists
https://www.thepublica.com/germany-woman-convicted-of-offending-migrant-gang-rapists-receives-longer-prison-sentence-than-the-rapists/
Andrew Tate, Piers Morgan
Fox News
https://x.com/JimHansonDC/status/1821948021875023953
“Think before you post” by official X channel of GOV.UK
https://x.com/GOVUK/status/1821502879590494358
Agony for mother of teen killed in machete attack after learning one of his killers will be released after just SIX MONTHS due to prison overcrowding under new Labour scheme
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13713889/mother-teen-killed-machete-attack-killers-released.html
Jordan Parlour: Man jailed for riot-related social media posts
https://news.sky.com/story/jordan-parlour-facebook-user-jailed-for-riot-related-social-media-posts-13193894
https://x.com/Channel4News/status/1821955984371102062
Tyler James Kay (26) sentenced to three years and two months in prison
https://x.com/NorthantsPolice/status/1821933976874856840
https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/in-court/2024/august/man-26-sentenced-for-stirring-up-racial-hatred/
