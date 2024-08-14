BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
British Big Brother JAILS citizens for retweeting Thoughtcrimes: 20 and 38 MONTHS in prison!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
260 views • 8 months ago

1984 has arrived in Great-Britain, and may come to a place near you in the foreseeable future.

SOURCES / REFERENCES

Stephen Parkinson, director of public prosecutions of England and Wales:

https://x.com/SkyNews/status/1821178852397477984

Mark Rowley, Metropolitan Police Commissioner:

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1821248457115378043

Man arrested for Facebook post:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVzGtsAycBA

55-year-old woman from Chester arrested for false information:

https://x.com/SkyNews/status/1821588802206347347

https://x.com/cheshirepolice/status/1821579334689456386

Keir Starmer:

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1821879935880900819

Police let 45 men who admitted rape walk away with a caution

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/police-45-men-admitted-rape-walk-away-with-caution-jail-a7722376.html

Paedophile gang's abuse lasted 16 YEARS as authorities feared being labelled racist if they tackled it (2014)

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/rotherham-child-abuse-scandal-paedophile-4113152

GERMANY: Woman Convicted Of “Offending” Migrant Gang Rapists Receives Longer Prison Sentence Than The Rapists

https://www.thepublica.com/germany-woman-convicted-of-offending-migrant-gang-rapists-receives-longer-prison-sentence-than-the-rapists/

Andrew Tate, Piers Morgan

https://rumble.com/v5a4ckb

Fox News

https://x.com/JimHansonDC/status/1821948021875023953

“Think before you post” by official X channel of GOV.UK

https://x.com/GOVUK/status/1821502879590494358

Agony for mother of teen killed in machete attack after learning one of his killers will be released after just SIX MONTHS due to prison overcrowding under new Labour scheme

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13713889/mother-teen-killed-machete-attack-killers-released.html

Jordan Parlour: Man jailed for riot-related social media posts

https://news.sky.com/story/jordan-parlour-facebook-user-jailed-for-riot-related-social-media-posts-13193894

https://x.com/Channel4News/status/1821955984371102062

Tyler James Kay (26) sentenced to three years and two months in prison

https://x.com/NorthantsPolice/status/1821933976874856840

https://www.northants.police.uk/news/northants/news/in-court/2024/august/man-26-sentenced-for-stirring-up-racial-hatred/

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
uk1984thought crimes
