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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #316: LUKE NEGRON 3-1-2021
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0 view • March 02, 2021
Joining us on the Patriots In Tune show tonight is Luke Negron, US Air Force, Writer, D.C. outsider, 2020 Republican nominee for Congress in PA-18 Flag of United States. Check out his website: LukeNegron.com
Opening Music is by Omarr Shabazz, "WE TRUMPED OUT - Music Video": https://youtu.be/cdZa5PbqwpQ
Omarr Shabazz ( Feat CarlosRossiMC ) Produced By Crank Lucas. Check out his website: https://www.OmarrShabazz.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones. Where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide!!
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7pm-9pm EST & Wed's from 12Noon-2pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Opening Music is by Omarr Shabazz, "WE TRUMPED OUT - Music Video": https://youtu.be/cdZa5PbqwpQ
Omarr Shabazz ( Feat CarlosRossiMC ) Produced By Crank Lucas. Check out his website: https://www.OmarrShabazz.com
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones. Where politics, music ~&~ laughter collide!!
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7pm-9pm EST & Wed's from 12Noon-2pm EST
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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