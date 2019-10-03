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MOST Venomous Spiders On Earth!
When Animals Attack
When Animals Attack
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Top venomous spiders! Watch this video to find out about the world’s most poisonous spider and the most dangerous spiders on Earth!


8. Brown Widow

Also known as Latrodectus geometricus, this spider is usually a lighter color than its cousin, the black widow. They can be dark brown and are sometimes grey. The brown widow also has a marking under its abdomen that looks similar to an hourglass, and it is generally a bright orange color. The brown widow’s length reaches from two to ten millimeters, not including its legs, and the females are larger. But, its size isn’t what’s concerning about this spider. The venom of the brown widow is neurotoxic, but it isn’t able to inject as much of it as other widows. However, it still affects nerve endings and can cause pain, vomiting, muscle rigidity, and sweating, which are all symptoms of latrodectism, an illness that is the result of Latrodectus spider bites. But, a brown widow’s toxin usually only impacts the area of the bite.

7. Brown Recluse

You’ve probably heard of the infamous brown recluse spider at some point in your life. These light-to-medium brown spiders are usually between six and twenty millimeters in size but can become larger. They generally have violin shapes on their backs formed from a black line; however, these markings aren’t always present. Check to see if the spider has six eyes if you’re trying to identify a brown recluse. These arachnids are found in Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana as well as Georgia, Texas, and Kentucky. They are usually found in small spaces, like sheds, garages, closets, woodpiles, and other spots that remain undisturbed most of the time. The brown recluse gets a bad reputation because of its bite. When it strikes, it’s common not to feel the initial puncture. However, since the brown recluse has a hemotoxic venom, bites can cause necrosis and even a fatality in some cases. Luckily, these spiders aren’t very aggressive, and other spider bites are often misdiagnosed as brown recluse.
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