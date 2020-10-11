David R Hawkins ~ How To Reach To Thee Oh Lord Consciousness

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Highlights of the Lectures of 2006 contains segments from all 8 lectures given by Dr. Hawkins in the Transcending the Levels of Consciousness Series. This special video, which was compiled and shown at our sold-out event at the Sedona Creative Life Center in June 2019, is perfect for long-time students who would like to review some of the essentials truths which he had originally presented. It is also great for new students to receive an introduction to Dr. Hawkins’ work in a shortened, succinct format.
The 8 lectures that the highlights were obtained from are as follows:
Experiential Reality, Perception vs. Essence, Spiritual Truth vs. Spiritual Fantasy, Reason vs. Truth, A Review of the Work, Spiritual Practice and Daily Life, Live Your Life Like a Prayer and Is The Miraculous Real?
#DavidHawkins #Buddhism #Spirituality
to purchase follow the link below
https://veritaspub.com/product/highlights-of-the-lectures-of-2006/