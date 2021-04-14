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HR5 - Transgenderism Enshrined in Legislation and an AWESOME Breakfast!
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11 views • April 14, 2021
How do Transgenderism and Breakfast go together? Well, you'll have to see ;)! No one should discriminate based on sexual orientation or transgenderism! But does that mean we should enshrine gender life styles into our legislation? Should we codify something anatomically WRONG? HR5 does just that. Let's get into This!
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Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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