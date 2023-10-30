Anna Perez: The Trends of Politics: A Fashion Show for Ugly People

Remember “defund the police?” Yeah, that went out the door when Democrats realized how much high crime rates affected their polls. Or what about “no border, no walls, no USA at all?” Yeah, that also disappeared when Eric Adams realized how bad the migrant problem was. Truth is, these people don’t care about America, they care about following the trends that their globalist masters set. That is, until reality starts to catch up to their voters.
