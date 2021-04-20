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Coming Together to Defeat Covid
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50 views • April 20, 2021
We are invincible when we come together and stand up as a community in
whatever challenge we face. By being divided into many different groups
we have not only lost our voice but also have been driven into a state of confusion and fear. Too many of us have acquiesced and taken the vaccine and continue wearing the mask, social distancing, and obeying lockdowns. Censorship has run rampant.
whatever challenge we face. By being divided into many different groups
we have not only lost our voice but also have been driven into a state of confusion and fear. Too many of us have acquiesced and taken the vaccine and continue wearing the mask, social distancing, and obeying lockdowns. Censorship has run rampant.
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