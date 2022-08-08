The damage caused by COVID19 vaccines

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https://gnews.org/post/p15cg7b20
Who survives after the COVID19 vaccine disaster, which is already irreversible, is the real future power of our New Federal State of China! British MP CHRISTOPHER CHOPE tells the world about the harm caused by the COVID19 vaccine with data collected by the government but not published.