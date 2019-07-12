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Dolphins in Redfish Pass on 12-7-19
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8 views • December 14, 2019
Dolphins in frolicking in Redfish Pass, just off the northern end of Upper Captiva. Here is the map of where this was filmed on 12-7-19.
https://goo.gl/maps/wc5K8qNrJHXBrfuG8
https://goo.gl/maps/wc5K8qNrJHXBrfuG8
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