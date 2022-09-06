Biden Lied About Not Knowing About FBI’s Raid On Donald Trump

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The White House Press Secretary assured the American people, “No. The President was not briefed…No one at the WH was given a heads up.” In the ruling, stated, “On April 12, 2022, NARA notified Plaintiff that it intended to provide the Fifteen Boxes to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) the following week [ECF No. 48 p. 5]. Plaintiff then requested an extension on the contemplated delivery so that he could determine the existence of any privileged material [ECF No. 48-1 p. 7]. The White House Counsel’s Office granted the request [ECF No. 48-1 p. 7].” Not only did the Biden administration grant the order, but apparently, they knew about it going all the way back to April. While the Special Master overlooks the documents, the ruling from Judge Cannon forbids the Biden administration any access to the “seized material.”