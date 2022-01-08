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Pizzaman - The Local Games OFFICIAL TRAILER
Familia Salas Productions
Familia Salas Productions
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50 views • January 08, 2022
This is a little unorthodox, but we may be posting episode five, this episode (Pizzaman: The Local Games) before episode four (Pizzaman: The Rival). Sorry about that, send us your positive energy!

It's that time of year again! The Local Games, an annual sports competition with a prize of a year's worth of free advertisement, has been announced; and Boss wants to win it. But to do that, she'll have to deal with problematic new sports, a jerk of a coach, and the feuding delivery trio. Will Amazing Pizza Pie & the Italian restaurant team overcome the odds and claim victory?

Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Iy
https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/
Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/
Evan Powell (New Guy) https://www.instagram.com/evan_powell...
Andres Giraldo (Player) https://www.instagram.com/officialand...
Sebastian Guzman (Player) https://www.instagram.com/lucasg9.11/
Tova Petty (Player/Girl): https://www.instagram.com/tova_petty/

We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasala...

Support our fund to eliminate "Starving Artist Syndrome" by 2030!
https://ko-fi.com/familiasalasproduct...
Keywords
original musicfunny showoriginal comedyhappy musicweb seriespizzamanseason oneoriginal scorehot actorsshort comedybeach bums
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