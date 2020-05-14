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Dave Wenbert- Tech titans censorship shows a need for Free Speech & what's in store when 5G arrives!
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30 views • May 14, 2020
Those demanding answers to COVID controversies have lamented tech companies’ censorship of doctors and scientists challenging pharma cronyism and media propaganda. Mr. Wenbert is working with entrepreneurs to develop a telecommunication platform that respects Free Speech, “IrrevoCable.TV”.
5G Controversy - Dave does a deep dive on 5G and it is not a pretty picture! It looks like the reason for it is a lot worse than the concern over health issues. Guess what? It's all about mind control and its coming to a brain near you!!
5G Controversy - Dave does a deep dive on 5G and it is not a pretty picture! It looks like the reason for it is a lot worse than the concern over health issues. Guess what? It's all about mind control and its coming to a brain near you!!
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