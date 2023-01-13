https://gettr.com/post/p24szl22ac2



2023.01.12 The CCP rigged the US mid-term election through hidden hands. The US must dig out those CCP enablers or the country will have a huge crisis. The past mid-term election shows how divided America has become. The CCP has bought the world off, leaving the West momentarily disoriented and its faith in God at an all-time low.

美国中期选举被中共操控，共产党使用的黑手，如果美国人查不出来的话，美国这个国家会巨大的灾难。这个中期选举说明了美国已经成了四分五裂的国家。中国共产党把全世界给收买的，让西方世界一时之间迷失了方向，信仰值降到史上最低。