12-19-22 This Week w/ Mary Holland & Zoey O'Toole

DrSherriTenpenny Published December 19, 2022
Watch this great interview with Dr. T and two amazing guests, Mary Holland and Zoey O'Toole as they discuss new book "Turtles All The Way Down", criminal lawsuits and what needs to be done to bring literacy back to medicine.
