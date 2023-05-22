Create New Account
De Schepping in het kort en waarom wij als mensen belangrijk zijn voor God. 🙏
Karine Savard
Published a day ago |

Hoe duidelijk wil je het hebben, wij zijn geschapen in God zijn beeld. De kwade krachten die ons willen overmeesteren zullen nooit van God winnen. Om gered te worden moet je je tegen het kwaad verzetten en elkaar proberen te helpen. God respecteert jouw vrije wil, zeg je niets dan is wijd de weg van verlorenen, dus wees moedig als een leeuw en laat zien wie jouw Vader is.

creationimportanthumanitygenesissimple and short

