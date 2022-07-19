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Tactical PE - Citizen Warrior Saves Children's Lives Superheroes Amongst Us!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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20 views • July 19, 2022

Presented on US Sports Net By Tactical Workouts!


Revolutionary Tactical Strength and Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint to Help Cops, Soldiers, and Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle. Gain instant access here: - http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout -

Athletes and Warriors, just when it looks like we are not loving our neighbors as ourselves as the Bible teaches us, along comes a story like this.

This man risked his life for kids he didn't even know. Obviously, it took bravery, willingness and a body able to perform under immense pressure.

Now, chances are neither you nor I will ever be in such a position, but one of the reasons why we should train our bodies and minds is precisely for situations such as this. Thank God he put this pizza delivery man in the right place at the right time. Let's all see this story as a call to arms, legs, chest, biceps, triceps, and minds.
Have you ever been in such a life-or-death situation?
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healthgunsmilitarysavepoliceworkoutpeacesafetyfiretacticalfight
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