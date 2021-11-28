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GLOBAL GENOCIDE HAS ALWAYS BEEN THEIR STATED GOAL -- HARLEY SCHLANGER
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311 views • November 28, 2021
UN Agenda 2030. COP 26. The Club of Rome: The Great Reset. They're all in on it, Lockdowns. Vaccines. Net zero carbon emissions. And their stated goal for decades has been global genocide to reduce earth's population to 1 billion people, or less. Harley Schlanger returns to SGT Report to expose their diabolical plan which is meeting growing resistance by the day.
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