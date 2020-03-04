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Man ID'ed by protesters as LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey's husband pulls gun on BLMLA protesters
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33 views • March 04, 2020
Posted By: Chris Badger Thomas March 4, 2020
Black Lives Matter Set Up Protest In Front Of Prominent Los Angeles Govt. Official’s House, That’s When Her Husband Whips Out Gun And Says, “I Don’t Care Who You Are, Get Off Of My Porch, Right Now”
Source: https://rightwingtribune.com/2020/03/04/black-lives-matter-protest/
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Black Lives Matter Set Up Protest In Front Of Prominent Los Angeles Govt. Official’s House, That’s When Her Husband Whips Out Gun And Says, “I Don’t Care Who You Are, Get Off Of My Porch, Right Now”
Source: https://rightwingtribune.com/2020/03/04/black-lives-matter-protest/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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