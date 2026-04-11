Islamabad: The (Iranian) Armed Forces have their fingers on the trigger - Esmail Baqaei

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"The Armed Forces have their fingers on the trigger."
— Esmail Baqaei from Islamabad
Iran's military and diplomatic apparatus are closely coordinating to track ceasefire violations. Aside from initial hours when violations occurred and were met with decisive response, no serious breaches have been reported.
Today, when suspected violations emerged, frank warnings were issued and "the enemy very quickly corrected its action."