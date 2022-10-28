Mucormycosis Fungal Infection - El Hongo Negro News Report

www.gaffi.org
This happend to me in late August from soil fungus that has been very painful and i have recovered 99% with natural methods that i call the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol that is described in the previous videos i posted titled My Experience With CIRS, TILT, Fungal Infections & "COVID19" (Part2). the latest fungal infection that i experienced suprisingly produced no CIRS Symptoms only severe pain that did not progress into necrosis because of the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol i use that i will discuss further in a future video i post.
Mucormycosis Key To Survival Is Correcting & Stabilizing Blood Sugar -
https://grahamatherton.podbean.com/e/david-denning-mucormycosis/
Lipotoxic diseases - PubMed
Oils & fats raise blood sugar -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11818477/
What Stevia Does To Your Blood Sugar & Insulin - YouTube
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=of83PG9DhoI&t=2s
The Food With the Highest Glyphosate (Roundup) - Dr. Eric Berg -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lFlHdFd91JI&list=LL&index=42
Hidden Dangers in Food The Dirty Dozen of Ingredients -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ-VVdcTCJk&list=LL&index=41&t=8s
Are Added Oils Good for the Body ? - Dr. Paul Haider -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M_r0TqMRS8Q
Dr McDougall's Thoughts On Oil -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HS6QdoGM8NU
What Causes Insulin Resistance and Diabetes? -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hkdp3lf3II
Lipotoxicity: (Dr. Brenda Davis) -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L08Q0gpKsU4
The Risks of Oil Pulling - Dr. Gregar -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4zf5PKnKIJc
( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization,
internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any
information, product or service. )
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Please Consult A Licensed Physician .
