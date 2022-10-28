Mucormycosis Fungal Infection - El Hongo Negro News Report

www.gaffi.org

__



This happend to me in late August from soil fungus that has been very painful and i have recovered 99% with natural methods that i call the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol that is described in the previous videos i posted titled My Experience With CIRS, TILT, Fungal Infections & "COVID19" (Part2). the latest fungal infection that i experienced suprisingly produced no CIRS Symptoms only severe pain that did not progress into necrosis because of the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol i use that i will discuss further in a future video i post.



