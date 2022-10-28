Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mucormycosis Fungal Infection - El Hongo Negro News Report -
28 views
channel image
CrazyPablo
Published a month ago |

www.gaffi.org

__

This happend to me in late August from soil fungus that has been very painful and i have recovered 99% with natural methods that i call the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol that is described in the previous videos i posted titled My Experience With CIRS,  TILT,  Fungal Infections & "COVID19" (Part2). the latest fungal infection that i experienced suprisingly produced no CIRS Symptoms only severe pain that did not progress into necrosis because of the antifungal biotoxin detox protocol i use that i will discuss further in a future video i post.

Mucormycosis Key To Survival Is Correcting & Stabilizing Blood Sugar -

https://grahamatherton.podbean.com/e/david-denning-mucormycosis/


Lipotoxic diseases - PubMed

Oils & fats raise blood sugar -

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11818477/



__
What Stevia Does To Your Blood Sugar & Insulin - YouTube
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=of83PG9DhoI&t=2s
__
The Food With the Highest Glyphosate (Roundup) - Dr. Eric Berg -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lFlHdFd91JI&list=LL&index=42
__
Hidden Dangers in Food The Dirty Dozen of Ingredients -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XQ-VVdcTCJk&list=LL&index=41&t=8s

Are Added Oils Good for the Body ? - Dr. Paul Haider -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M_r0TqMRS8Q
__
Dr McDougall's Thoughts On Oil -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HS6QdoGM8NU
__
What Causes Insulin Resistance and Diabetes? -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hkdp3lf3II
__

Lipotoxicity:  (Dr. Brenda Davis) -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L08Q0gpKsU4
__

The Risks of Oil Pulling - Dr. Gregar -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4zf5PKnKIJc

( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Please Consult A Licensed Physician .

Keywords
moldinfectionmoldillnessfungalinfectionmucormycosis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket