Suppressing a cure for more than 40 years! BURZYNSKI: THE CANCER CURE COVER-UP - FULL DOCUMENTARY (german subtitel)

German subtitel





Burzynski: The Cancer Cure Cover-up is the story of a pioneering biochemist who discovered a unique and proprietary method of successfully treating most cancers.





Director: Eric Merola





This documentary takes the audience on a near 50-year journey both Dr. Burzynski and his patients have been enduring in order to obtain FDA-approved clinical trials of Antineoplastons. Defying the face of skepticism, legal attacks from state and federal agencies, and a powerful propaganda campaign to stop Burzynski – this doctor and his patients are still going strong.





"Burzynski: Die vertuschte Krebsheilung" ist die Geschichte eines bahnbrechenden Biochemikers, der eine einzigartige und geschützte Methode zur erfolgreichen Behandlung der meisten Krebsarten entdeckte.

Der Dokumentarfilm nimmt den Zuschauer mit auf eine fast 50-jährige Reise, die Dr. Burzynski und seine Patienten auf sich genommen haben, um von der FDA genehmigte klinische Versuche mit Antineoplastonen zu erhalten. Trotz Skepsis, rechtlicher Angriffe von staatlichen und bundesstaatlichen Behörden und einer mächtigen Propagandakampagne, die Burzynski stoppen sollte, sind dieser Arzt und seine Patienten immer noch standhaft geblieben.





Original:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmxUsAI29fw





Webseite:

https://www.burzynskimovie.com