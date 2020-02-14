© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harvard And Yale Accused Of Failing To Report Millions In Foreign Gifts
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • February 14, 2020
Records show that more than $6.6 Billion dollars have been registered donated to colleges and universities by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and China ~ EXPLAINS the surge over the last 30 years in cultural appropriation and indoctrination into Islam, muslim interests, AND Chinese Communism via socialism ideologies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.