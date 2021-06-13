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Flag Day 2021: Calling Winter Patriots
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112 views • June 13, 2021
Flag Day 2021 message to patriots. Flag Day is June 14.
Recorded June 13, 2021.
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
*** Rally Around the Flag - Flag Day (June 14)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2010/05/rally-around-flag.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books) https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded June 13, 2021.
*** The Right to Bear Arms and the Second Amendment (Lawyer's Opinion)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2011/12/right-to-bear-arms-government-tyranny.html
*** Rally Around the Flag - Flag Day (June 14)
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2010/05/rally-around-flag.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books) https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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