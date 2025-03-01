© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Spirit, Soul & Body (Chapter 12c)
2 Corinthians 12:2 KJV
[2] I knew a man in Christ above fourteen years ago, (whether in the body, I cannot tell; or whether out of the body, I cannot tell: God knoweth;) such an one caught up to the third heaven.
#witchcraft #faith