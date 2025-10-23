Melchizedek The Eternal Priest King - Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study

Step into one of the most profound mysteries in Scripture with this week’s Comprehensive Bible Study — “Melchizedek: The Eternal Priest-King and His Prophetic Connection to Christ.”

From the pages of Genesis to the revelation of Hebrews, discover how this ancient king-priest of Salem stands as a divine shadow of Jesus Christ Himself. Journey with us through Abram’s encounter after the battle of the kings, explore the prophetic symbolism of bread and wine, and uncover the eternal priesthood that transcends the Law of Moses.

You’ll see how Melchizedek’s name—“King of Righteousness”—and his city—“Salem,” meaning peace—mirror the very nature and ministry of Christ, the Prince of Peace. Together we’ll examine the eternal order declared in Psalm 110, fulfilled in the New Covenant, and awaiting its final completion when Christ returns as Priest and King of all nations.

This powerful episode reveals how every detail of Melchizedek’s story points forward to Jesus—the true and everlasting Mediator between God and man. Perfect for believers hungry for deeper biblical understanding and prophetic insight into God’s eternal plan of redemption.