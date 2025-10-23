BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melchizedek The Eternal Priest King - Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study
Melchizedek The Eternal Priest King - Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 10/24/25, 01:00 AM

Step into one of the most profound mysteries in Scripture with this week’s Comprehensive Bible Study“Melchizedek: The Eternal Priest-King and His Prophetic Connection to Christ.”

From the pages of Genesis to the revelation of Hebrews, discover how this ancient king-priest of Salem stands as a divine shadow of Jesus Christ Himself. Journey with us through Abram’s encounter after the battle of the kings, explore the prophetic symbolism of bread and wine, and uncover the eternal priesthood that transcends the Law of Moses.

You’ll see how Melchizedek’s name—“King of Righteousness”—and his city—“Salem,” meaning peace—mirror the very nature and ministry of Christ, the Prince of Peace. Together we’ll examine the eternal order declared in Psalm 110, fulfilled in the New Covenant, and awaiting its final completion when Christ returns as Priest and King of all nations.

This powerful episode reveals how every detail of Melchizedek’s story points forward to Jesus—the true and everlasting Mediator between God and man. Perfect for believers hungry for deeper biblical understanding and prophetic insight into God’s eternal plan of redemption.

Keywords
jesus christbible studyend timesmelchizedekevangelicalking of righteousnessprince of peacechristian faithbiblical prophecyhebrews 7prophetic teachinggenesis 14conservative christianrevelation radiolast christian radiopriest kingpsalm 110eternal priesthoodweekly comprehensive bible study
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy