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The DC Trucker Convoy is REAL: Patriots Drive to DC to Demand Change from Congress
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91 views • March 15, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The rumors swarming that the People’s Convoy has flopped are lies; the convoy is real and prevailing against all odds. Trucker Brian Brase joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to destroy the propaganda and lies surrounding the People’s Convoy and its efforts to encircle the D.C. Beltway with horns. Brase details everything from the convoy’s funding, the support they’ve received from individuals like Sen. Ted Cruz, and their plans to continue to fight for freedom.
Go to ThePeoplesConvoy.org to show support for the truckers and fighting affiliates: https://thepeoplesconvoy.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeb67-the-dc-trucker-convoy-is-real-patriots-drive-to-dc-to-demand-change-from-co.html
The rumors swarming that the People’s Convoy has flopped are lies; the convoy is real and prevailing against all odds. Trucker Brian Brase joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to destroy the propaganda and lies surrounding the People’s Convoy and its efforts to encircle the D.C. Beltway with horns. Brase details everything from the convoy’s funding, the support they’ve received from individuals like Sen. Ted Cruz, and their plans to continue to fight for freedom.
Go to ThePeoplesConvoy.org to show support for the truckers and fighting affiliates: https://thepeoplesconvoy.org/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxeb67-the-dc-trucker-convoy-is-real-patriots-drive-to-dc-to-demand-change-from-co.html
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