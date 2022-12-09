Western feminist nations' head coverings rebels women are becoming crazy & violent & demon-possessed

*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (December 2022). As you can see from the numerous video evidence, the Western feminist
nations' women are becoming crazy & violent & demon-possessed by the
Jezebel demon spirit because they redefined the Bible verses and rebelled
against women's head coverings so that their heads are now controlled by the
fallen angel devils. When Eve becomes like demons, then judgment upon the
Western feminist nations is just around the corner. That nation will perish
with sword and famine and plague and demon armies. They are not heeding the
warnings of God’s prophets. They are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked hippy
grandchildren generation, who the 1960s accursed New Age Wicca witchcraft hippy
grandparents’ generation corrupted. They are saturated by the Jezebel spirit now.
The degradation of Western feminist nations has ripened, just as in the case of
ancient Israel that Babylon destroyed. When the Western feminist nations’ women
throw off their head coverings in defiance to God and wear men’s pants to mock
God, then Babylon takes over the Western feminist nations and rapes the women
to make feminists and eat their children. 12 million children are being eaten
every year and thrown into the supermarket groceries, but their Western
feminist nations’ 10% income tax stealing pastors are completely silent about
this, due to fear of assassination attempts and ridicule by church donators.
This is ultimate corruption and putrefaction when these religious leaders and
teachers of Sunday schools become vile and wicked and worship foreign gods. The
Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel witchcraft rebellion” End Times apostate
harlot prostitute Church’s religious Christian horde women, who are redefining
Bible verses to replace Jesus with the “women’s equality humanism feminism”
Jezebel goddess, and who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that
their heads are controlled by fallen angel devils, and who are cross-dressing
in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and who are
filled by the Jezebel demon spirit, think that we real Christians are
misogynists who hate women, because we preach every day to them for them to
repent of their evils and apostasy. Their mind is so controlled by the Jezebel
witchcraft rebellion demon spirit that they do not realize that we love women
with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so we went through horrific persecutions by
preaching our daily sermons for decades to them to repent. We do not want them
to be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and their
uncovered women’s heads to be shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers
to be ripped off to be raped by the reptilian hybrid elites, or lesbian raped
(pegged) by the reptilian elites. These Jezebel spirit filled Western feminist
nations’ rebellious witchcraft harlot prostitute Church’s religious Christian
horde women love Satan Lucifer’s “Jezebel spirit filled” “women’s equality”
“female church donators loving” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed &
trained & non-persecuted” post-1960s hippy grandchildren pastors, who
redefine hundreds of Bible verses for them, and replace Jesus with Jezebel
humanism for them, and teach them what they want to hear. They want their
donations, and do not want to lose church donators by preaching original Bible
verses or warning them the truth. They are hypocrites.
