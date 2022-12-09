Western feminist nations' head coverings rebels women are becoming crazy & violent & demon-possessed

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). As you can see from the numerous video evidence, the Western feminist nations' women are becoming crazy & violent & demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit because they redefined the Bible verses and rebelled against women's head coverings so that their heads are now controlled by the fallen angel devils. When Eve becomes like demons, then judgment upon the Western feminist nations is just around the corner. That nation will perish with sword and famine and plague and demon armies. They are not heeding the warnings of God’s prophets. They are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked hippy grandchildren generation, who the 1960s accursed New Age Wicca witchcraft hippy grandparents’ generation corrupted. They are saturated by the Jezebel spirit now. The degradation of Western feminist nations has ripened, just as in the case of ancient Israel that Babylon destroyed. When the Western feminist nations’ women throw off their head coverings in defiance to God and wear men’s pants to mock God, then Babylon takes over the Western feminist nations and rapes the women to make feminists and eat their children. 12 million children are being eaten every year and thrown into the supermarket groceries, but their Western feminist nations’ 10% income tax stealing pastors are completely silent about this, due to fear of assassination attempts and ridicule by church donators. This is ultimate corruption and putrefaction when these religious leaders and teachers of Sunday schools become vile and wicked and worship foreign gods. The Western feminist nations’ “Jezebel witchcraft rebellion” End Times apostate harlot prostitute Church’s religious Christian horde women, who are redefining Bible verses to replace Jesus with the “women’s equality humanism feminism” Jezebel goddess, and who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by fallen angel devils, and who are cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and who are filled by the Jezebel demon spirit, think that we real Christians are misogynists who hate women, because we preach every day to them for them to repent of their evils and apostasy. Their mind is so controlled by the Jezebel witchcraft rebellion demon spirit that they do not realize that we love women with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so we went through horrific persecutions by preaching our daily sermons for decades to them to repent. We do not want them to be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, and their uncovered women’s heads to be shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers to be ripped off to be raped by the reptilian hybrid elites, or lesbian raped (pegged) by the reptilian elites. These Jezebel spirit filled Western feminist nations’ rebellious witchcraft harlot prostitute Church’s religious Christian horde women love Satan Lucifer’s “Jezebel spirit filled” “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained & non-persecuted” post-1960s hippy grandchildren pastors, who redefine hundreds of Bible verses for them, and replace Jesus with Jezebel humanism for them, and teach them what they want to hear. They want their donations, and do not want to lose church donators by preaching original Bible verses or warning them the truth. They are hypocrites.







