Justice for Doug! Murdered by Police over a weed-eater - The Civil Rights Lawyer Update

The American People MUST comprehend that THEY have the authority to convene a Grand Jury, and Indict these Police Officers!





Let's face it folks...

Expecting Police to "Investigate Themselves" and then to do the right thing by filing charges against these officers is a pipe dream! It'll never happen!





And THAT is the reason that SCOTUS has upheld that THE PEOPLE have the right, THE DUTY, and the authority to convene a grand jury, and indict government officials!





And until THE PEOPLE realize this, and then exercise their authority to convene grand juries WITHOUT government assistance, this will continue!





Once government is actually HELD ACCOUNTABLE by the people all of the Tyrannical misconduct by Police will stop! The reckless disregard for the safety of Americans WILL STOP!





But until that time, as long as they continue getting away with their crimes, this will continue! PROSECUTORS are aiding and abetting the Police by refusing to uphold FEDERAL LAW!





Namely 18 U.S.C. § 241 Conspiracy Against Rights and 18 U.S.C. § 242 Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law





The ONLY WAY you'll get indictments against government criminals is by THE PEOPLE convening a grand jury of their own, and handing down a LEGAL indictment against them!





Don't you think it's time to do what is right?

Or are you okay with living under our corrupt, two-tiered system of injustice?





In my view the entire court system, which operates under maritime admiralty law, unlawfully on the land, should be abolished! But until that time comes these criminals must be held accountable!





We are living under a system no better than Russia had with the #KGB right now, and it will continue to worsen until government is held accountable!





original video:

CALL LEAKED: INNOCENT MAN DEAD AFTER COPS RAID HOUSE FOR JUDGE'S WEEDEATER

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Su2Wou1C0aU/





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)