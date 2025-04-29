Trending: Ep80: Power Outages, Nike Ad 'Uproar' & French Navy Escorting Migrants Across Channel.

On this morning's Trending, Gareth looks at the trending stories of the day..





- Spain-Portugal power outage: State of emergency declared amid fears blackout could last up to a week.

- Nike apologizes after causing uproar with ‘Never Again. Until Next Year’ marathon ad.

- French Navy accompanies migrants across the Channel.





