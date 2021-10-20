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Pfizer whistleblower Melissa Strickler: Vaccines 'Glows' [14.10.2021]
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151 views • October 20, 2021
Oct 14, 2021 - 91,46k views
It glows because of the Luciferase that is added. It seems to be an oxidative enzymes with bio-luminescence properties. Still I would not put that fecal matter in my body... Reference: https://infogalactic.com/info/Luciferase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=luciferase+060606&;t=h_&ia=web
Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa Strickler, reveals in an exclusive interview with LifeSite that the experimental vaccine GLOWS because of the toxic chemicals used in these trials.
» Watch the FULL interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/bombshell-pfizer-whistleblower-says-vaccine-glows-contains-toxic-luciferase-graphene-oxide-compounds/?utm_source=gab
LifeSiteNews
https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesitenews/view/pfizer-whistleblower-claims-vaccines-glows-6168bb7940db3923b5f70b0f
https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesitenews
To donate to Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa, click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizermelissa
https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
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It glows because of the Luciferase that is added. It seems to be an oxidative enzymes with bio-luminescence properties. Still I would not put that fecal matter in my body... Reference: https://infogalactic.com/info/Luciferase
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=luciferase+060606&;t=h_&ia=web
Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa Strickler, reveals in an exclusive interview with LifeSite that the experimental vaccine GLOWS because of the toxic chemicals used in these trials.
» Watch the FULL interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/bombshell-pfizer-whistleblower-says-vaccine-glows-contains-toxic-luciferase-graphene-oxide-compounds/?utm_source=gab
LifeSiteNews
https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesitenews/view/pfizer-whistleblower-claims-vaccines-glows-6168bb7940db3923b5f70b0f
https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesitenews
To donate to Pfizer whistleblower, Melissa, click here: https://www.lifefunder.com/pfizermelissa
https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=Rumble_MelissaStrickler_101421
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you'll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_MelissaStrickler_101421
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