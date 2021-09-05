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ThePatriotNurse: "They Don't DESERVE Healthcare" - Cruelty, Idolatry, and the VaX
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142 views • September 05, 2021
Posted 3September2021 ThePatriotNurse:
Have you heard this before? If you don't do Healthcare intervention X, you don't deserve to receive healthcare. We cover the root of this deception today. Why are people's hearts suddenly turned so cold? It has everything to do with idolatry. Sacrifice of the unborn. 100% Compliance. Groups do not have rights.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Have you heard this before? If you don't do Healthcare intervention X, you don't deserve to receive healthcare. We cover the root of this deception today. Why are people's hearts suddenly turned so cold? It has everything to do with idolatry. Sacrifice of the unborn. 100% Compliance. Groups do not have rights.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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