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Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium Mesa County Arizona
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220 views • August 11, 2021
Show me an election Integrity audit and I'll show you the proof that they stole the election
6:01 PM
Let's face it you can't find the frauds cuz you won't look for the frauds and you won't let anybody else look for it either because you know your Crooks and thieves liars and Satan worshipers
6:01 PM
Let's face it you can't find the frauds cuz you won't look for the frauds and you won't let anybody else look for it either because you know your Crooks and thieves liars and Satan worshipers
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