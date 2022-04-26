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Kiev Cowards used Schools as Defensive Posts
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30 views • April 26, 2022
Destroying Deep State censorship! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. LIVE FREE OR DIE!
"On the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine, Russian and allied troops continue to roll in. The story in every village on the frontline is the same – Ukrainian forces hide in schools, and frightened civilians are caught in the middle. Books are stacked next to bombs and bullets, while projectiles litter the playgrounds. The fighting is intense, leaving many injured, but spirits remain high.
RT’s Murad Gazdiev examines phase two of the special operation in Ukraine." -
- RT News
"On the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine, Russian and allied troops continue to roll in. The story in every village on the frontline is the same – Ukrainian forces hide in schools, and frightened civilians are caught in the middle. Books are stacked next to bombs and bullets, while projectiles litter the playgrounds. The fighting is intense, leaving many injured, but spirits remain high.
RT’s Murad Gazdiev examines phase two of the special operation in Ukraine." -
- RT News
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