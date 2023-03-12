Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E22: How the Revelatorium came to be - (Part 2)

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and am glad to bring back Delstarr for another riveting episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series.

In this multi-part topic we will be discussing How the Revelatorium revelations came to be.

In part 1 of this episode we covered Delstarr in his younger years leaving off at Fort Gary, In part 2 we resume at fort Gary and end up in Vancouver with Delstarr's adult life.

Things really start picking up spiritually for Delstarr as the experiences start racking up immensely, its a great listen and learning, you will be thoroughly surprised on what is discussed.



For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

