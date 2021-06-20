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London Mask Police - Issue Fines To Children
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50 views • June 20, 2021
The world has gone completely mad!! Haven't the police got anything better to do than fine children for not wearing masks!! So, what is happening when a real crime is committed, or there is a real emergency . . . are the police as empowering then?
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