The John Moore Show on Friday, 20 January, 2023

John has Tom Berryhill on emergency communications for the first hour…Dr.
Scott Huff for the second hour…Brady with Liberator Rocket Heaters top
of the third hour…open lines for the last half of third hour. Prepper
Tip: Inventory your library, fill in the gaps.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.