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UK Woman Detained At Mental Health Facility For Claiming 5G & WiFi Radiation Is Harmful To Health!
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351 views • December 16, 2020
MIRRORED from Richie Allen
Sep 18, 2018
Richie spoke exclusively to Susanne Small, who was detained at a mental health facility in Surrey. Susanne alleges that she was sectioned after she spoke to her doctor about a new mobile phone mast that had been erected near her home. Susanne told her doctor that she began to feel unwell around about the time that the mast was erected. She also presented her doctor with evidence that radiation from mobile phone masts is harmful and that 5G is going to be devastating to our health. Speaking to Richie from the hospital where she was being evaluated, Susanne says that she believes that her doctor recommended that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Susanne says she was then taken to the hospital against her will.
Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk
Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday - Thursday at 5 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.
Sep 18, 2018
Richie spoke exclusively to Susanne Small, who was detained at a mental health facility in Surrey. Susanne alleges that she was sectioned after she spoke to her doctor about a new mobile phone mast that had been erected near her home. Susanne told her doctor that she began to feel unwell around about the time that the mast was erected. She also presented her doctor with evidence that radiation from mobile phone masts is harmful and that 5G is going to be devastating to our health. Speaking to Richie from the hospital where she was being evaluated, Susanne says that she believes that her doctor recommended that she undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Susanne says she was then taken to the hospital against her will.
Support The Richie Allen Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk
Richie has been producing and presenting television and radio programs for the best part of twenty years. The Richie Allen Show airs Monday - Thursday at 5 PM GMT and at 11 AM UK Time each Sunday.
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