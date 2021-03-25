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TRUTH ABOUT WW2, GERMANY AND COMMUNISTS
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474 views • March 25, 2021
The Germans/Hitler were fighting against the NWO Bankers (Communists). The Bankers created & funded the Bolshevik revolution and murdered the Romanova family installing Lenin-Stalin (Khazar's) in Russia.
Rev 2:9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and [I know] the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are NOT, but [are] (Idumeans) the synagogue of Satan.
Rev 2:9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and [I know] the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are NOT, but [are] (Idumeans) the synagogue of Satan.
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