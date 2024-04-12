Your natural neuro-link to reality is real, and repels simulation rules (called the filter-verse by Julian Assange) which predicate belief objective truth doesn’t exist or is beyond exposition, so the executive directive function of Godly universal divine principles underlying life (freedom, equality, etc.) unifies instinctual ways of reasoning that make you more human (sane)… irrefutably, demonstratively something no NGO nano bot can do for you by proxy.

